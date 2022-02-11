While the Irish contingent again look to have an overall stranglehold on next month’s Cheltenham Festival, the Arkle is one of the few major prizes the home team appear to have a strong hand.

Edwardstone disputes favouritism along with last weekend’s Irish Arkle winner Blue Lord, having completed a hat-trick since being brought down on his seasonal debut here in November.

Alan King’s charge returned to Warwick to open his chasing account before dominating his rivals in both the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown and the Wayward Lad at Kempton.

“Everything has gone very smoothly with him since we started building him up for this. It’ll a proper race, but a bit of match practice won’t do him any harm,” said King.

“He’s had a nice freshen up since Christmas and he’s a horse I wouldn’t want to be too fresh going to Cheltenham, so this race slotted in well.

“The ground should be fine so we’ll see what happens.”

Third Time Lucki was impressive in winning his first two chase starts at Cheltenham, but faded into third place in the Henry VIII – beaten 16 lengths by Edwardstone.

He got back on track with a wide-margin victory in the Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster a fortnight ago and trainer Dan Skelton is looking forward to a rematch with Edwardstone this weekend, on what will be very different ground to Sandown.