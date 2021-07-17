Juddmonte Irish Oaks report: Snowfall completes double

Snowfall ran out a brilliant winner of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

Ryan Moore brought the 16 lengths Epsom winner through to lead two out and from there it was only a question of how close would she get to that winning margin here? The answer, pushed out with hands and heels, was just over halfway as she scored by eight-and-a-half from stablemate Divinely. Aidan O'Brien was also responsible for the fourth home Willow, his son Donnacha saddling Nicest to take third. O’Brien said: “She’s very smart and she has a lot of quality. We purposely let her down a little bit from Epsom because the season is going to roll on and it was soft ground at Epsom. The plan was to come here, go on to the Yorkshire Oaks and then she’d be ready for the autumn.

“I’m delighted with her and she’s done very well from Epsom physically, she’s got very big and strong. Ryan said she has a lot of speed. She goes very strong and she finishes out very well. We’ll go one race at a time now, the Yorkshire Oaks first.” On her two-year-old form, O’Brien said: “She’s a filly that always had a lot of natural ability and we had to get her to relax a little bit so we didn’t worry too much about it as we were always concentrating on switching her off. “Things went against her. Her first run was over five and a half furlongs in Navan and Mother Earth was second. “Then she came back here to a maiden and Seamus (Heffernan) nearly fell off her. That’s why it took a few runs to win a maiden and it might have been a blessing in disguise as she became very mature and grown up from it mentally.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien after Snowfall's win

“Because she was busy early in the season it might have took its toll at the end of the season – even though she was perfect mentally, physically she had a good few runs. “Herself and Mother Earth ran in the Fillies’ Mile and we were nearly siding with her over Mother Earth. That’s what we always thought of her. She’s a home-bred for the lads as well, she has some pedigree. “We always thought fast ground was her thing and I was very worried in Epsom about her with that ground.” Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power all make the winner 4/6 for next month's Darley Yorkshire Oaks and she's 7/2 Arc favourite with the former and 4/1 market leader with the other two firms for the ParisLongchamp showpiece