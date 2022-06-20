The Cheveley Park Stud team are still basking in the glory of Inspiral’s “sensational” return to action in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The outstanding juvenile filly of last season having won each of her four starts, hopes of a Classic victory were dashed after the daughter of Frankel failed to come to hand in time to run in the 1000 Guineas or the corresponding races in France and Ireland. But the patience of her connections was rewarded in some style on Friday as Inspiral belied her eight-month absence with a dominant victory. Cheveley Park’s manging director, Chris Richardson, said on Monday: “It was sensational, wasn’t it? It was a joy for everybody to watch and relish the talent that she has. “It’s been a huge uplift for the Thompson family (owners) and they’re enjoying it, which is wonderful to see off the back of a wonderful winter with the jumpers culminating at Cheltenham. “We’re very lucky to have a very special filly.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

While missing the Guineas was undoubtedly a disappointment, Richardson has no doubt it was the right decision with Inspiral’s long-term future in mind. He added: “I think it’s easy to jump off in those races when you’re not 100 per cent and then you end up regretting it because something goes wrong and you have to miss out part of the rest of the year. “Mrs Thompson was adamant that the Coronation Stakes was where she wanted to go. We had a quick peak at the Irish Guineas, but it was very much left for the filly to tell us when she was ready and obviously Frankie (Dettori) and John (Gosden) were happy with her in the final build-up to Royal Ascot."