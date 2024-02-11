Sporting Life
Brighterdaysahead enjoys Sunday stroll at Navan

By Sporting Life
15:46 · SUN February 11, 2024

Brighterdaysahead looks set to head to Cheltenham with high hopes after winning the Apple’s Jade Mares Novice Hurdle at Navan with ease.

The Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old came into the race unbeaten in four starts, having taken two bumpers and a couple of hurdle contests – latterly the Grade Three Feathard Lady Mares Novice Hurdle at Down Royal in November.

She was the 1/3 favourite when stepping up in trip at Navan for a Listed heat over two miles and five furlongs, a significant increase from her previous outings at two miles or two miles and a furlong.

The extra distance clearly did not hinder her at all, however, as she travelled and jumped with ease throughout and was left to stroll home to a 12-length success under Jack Kennedy.

Her odds have now been trimmed for the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival, moving from 7/2 to 3/1 with Betfair.

“She’s a good mare, a proper mare. She is very, very good, I don’t say that about too many,” said Elliott.

“Jack said he couldn’t get a lead any longer on her and he said she wasn’t doing a stroke in front.

“She’ll come on from it too, as we missed a little bit of time with her – nothing serious, just niggly things.

“She’s got a pedigree to be nice and her future is in front of her. She looks like a chaser.

“I’d say at the moment she doesn’t want that far, she’s got a bit of boot for a big mare, but we had nothing else to run her in because I missed her last engagement and I didn’t want to go to England with her.”

