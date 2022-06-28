The two-year-old carried the famous emerald green and blue Robert Sangster colours, so often associated with the late Lester Piggott, to a poignant victory when impressing on debut at Newbury last month.

He was always to the fore on that occasion in the hands of Sean Levey and put the race to bed in the manner of a classy prospect to score going away by three and a half lengths.

“We’re looking at possibly the Superlative Stakes in a couple of weeks’ time, that’s the plan,” said the Manton handler.

“We’re very happy with him, he’s done well and is working well, we’ll just see how he is over the next 10 days before deciding if we run or not.”

Meehan could also be represented during Newmarket’s big summer showcase on the July Course by both Lawful Command and Show Respect.

Both horses run in the colours of Stan Threadwell, whose horses run under the Family Amusements Ltd banner, and represented the trainer at Royal Ascot most recently.