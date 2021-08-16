Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Brewin’upastorm wins at Aintree
Brewin’upastorm wins at Aintree

Brewin’upastorm on course for Relkeel Hurdle

By Sporting Life
15:21 · WED November 10, 2021

Olly Murphy is to step Brewin’upastorm back up to graded company following his victory in the Betway Hurdle at Aintree.

The Stratford trainer has the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day in mind for the Milan gelding, who ran out a convincing nine-length winner from If The Cap Fits.

Brewin’upastorm was successful at the same Grade Two level in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell in February and ended the campaign finishing fifth in the Grade One Aintree Hurdle.

“I was delighted with his run. He’s come out of it really well. The plan will be to to freshen him up now and go for the Relkeel on the first of January,” said Murphy. “I’m not in a massive rush with him, but it was a very good performance. We always thought he was a very good horse and hopefully I’ve got him back to a level where I think he can perform at.”

Timeform Horses To Follow

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING