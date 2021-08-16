The Stratford trainer has the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day in mind for the Milan gelding, who ran out a convincing nine-length winner from If The Cap Fits.

Brewin’upastorm was successful at the same Grade Two level in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell in February and ended the campaign finishing fifth in the Grade One Aintree Hurdle.

“I was delighted with his run. He’s come out of it really well. The plan will be to to freshen him up now and go for the Relkeel on the first of January,” said Murphy. “I’m not in a massive rush with him, but it was a very good performance. We always thought he was a very good horse and hopefully I’ve got him back to a level where I think he can perform at.”