Breeders' Cup Saturday promises to deliver on drama
Breeders' Cup Saturday promises to deliver on drama

Breeders' Cup video preview: Best bets for Del Mar on Saturday

By Sporting Life
20:01 · FRI November 05, 2021

Matt Brocklebank is joined by Timeform's US expert Mark Milligan and Daily Racing Form's west coast and international correspondent Steve Andersen.

Steve provides some of the essential pointers when it comes to betting in races at Del Mar and what kind of horses to look out for, while the trio go through all the main events to highlight their views and selections.

Mark is beginning to backtrack with hot Distaff favourite Letruska, though there is agreement over Mo Forza being a significant danger to the likes of Space Blues in the Mile.

Matt reckons Charlie Appleby might have the right cards to play against Tarnawa in the Turf and the general consensus is that they could go too fast in the Classic and set things up for the closers.

Watch the video in full and soak up all of our experts' informed analysis and tips...

"I think she just towers over this field on ability" | Best Bets for Breeders' Cup 2021

Check out Betfair's latest new customer offer...

Check out Betfair's latest new customer offer

More Breeders' Cup content...

Bankers or Blowouts

Who can you rely on to get the job done in Del Mar?
Who can you rely on to get the job done in Del Mar?

Breeders' Cup Value Bet

Walton Street has a wealth of experience all over the world
Walton Street has a wealth of experience all over the world

ITV race-by-race tips

Kieren Fallon exercises Albahr at Del Mar (image courtesy of Breeders' Cup)
Kieren Fallon exercises Albahr at Del Mar (image courtesy of Breeders' Cup)

Euro Stars: How will the travelling party fare?

Can Tarnawa or Glass Slippers go back-to-back at the Breeders' Cup?
Can Tarnawa or Glass Slippers go back-to-back at the Breeders' Cup?

Timeform tips for Friday & Saturday

Check out the Timeform preview of the American action

Oisin Murphy video interview

"I think she'll outrun her odds" | Oisin Murphy Breeders' Cup preview

Colin Keane video interview

"She's definitely much stronger physically" - Colin Keane on Tarnawa ahead of Breeders' Cup defence

Ronan Whelan video interview

"We're going full of confidence and hoping he'll run a big race" - Ronan Whelan on A Case Of You

Ed Chamberlin Del Mar Diary

Ed Chamberlin is in Del Mar soaking up the action
Ed Chamberlin is in Del Mar soaking up the action

California dreaming: Interesting home hopes

Mo Forza takes in his surroundings at Del Mar
Mo Forza takes in his surroundings at Del Mar

Jake Price's three dark horses

Check out a trio of dark horses heading to Del Mar under the radar
Check out a trio of dark horses heading to Del Mar under the radar

