Steve provides some of the essential pointers when it comes to betting in races at Del Mar and what kind of horses to look out for, while the trio go through all the main events to highlight their views and selections.

Mark is beginning to backtrack with hot Distaff favourite Letruska, though there is agreement over Mo Forza being a significant danger to the likes of Space Blues in the Mile.

Matt reckons Charlie Appleby might have the right cards to play against Tarnawa in the Turf and the general consensus is that they could go too fast in the Classic and set things up for the closers.

Watch the video in full and soak up all of our experts' informed analysis and tips...