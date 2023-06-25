It proved to be a fine week for Watson's sprinters, the Upper Lambourn handler adding to his Royal Ascot tally with Rhythm N Hooves in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes and Saint Lawrence on stable debut in Saturday's Wokingham Stakes.

Bradsell was scoring at the meeting for the second year in succession, having won last season's Coventry Stakes over six furlongs, and a drop to the minimum trip for the first time in his career seemed to spark another jump of improvement from the son of Tasleet.

As for future targets, Watson is looking at some obvious stopping points at York and the Curragh before a trip to American for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, this year run at Santa Anita.

The trainer said on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday programme: "I wouldn't want to go to France for six and a half furlongs. We can go to the Nunthorpe over five furlongs; the Flying Five is the same weekend as the Sprint Cup this year so it'll be either or, so we'd go to the Curragh.

"The Champions Sprint at Ascot and the Abbaye would likely be on soft ground and I wouldn't be keen on that. I think our end-of-season play would definitely be the Breeders' Cup.

"I think a fast five on quick ground will suit him."