Highfield Princess’ winning run came to an end as John Quinn’s stable star could only finish fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland.

The race was billed as a match between Wesley Ward’s defending champion Golden Pal and Quinn’s five-year-old, who has been a revelation since dropped back in trip this season. The writing was on the fall from the moment the stalls opened for the former. Just as he did at Royal Ascot, the American favourite was left standing in the gate as the bell rang with Irad Ortiz Jr at pains to make up for lost time – a task that proved too much. To her credit, Highfield Princess plugged on for fourth, while there was a place on the podium for Kevin Ryan’s Emaraaty Ana (second) and the fast-finishing Creative Force, who ran on strongly for third representing Charlie Appleby.

😲 A huge shock in the @BreedersCup Turf Sprint as Caravel wins at 50/1!



👏 A huge run from Emaraaty Ana in 2nd for @kevinryanracing, with Creative Force flashing home to take 3rd#BreedersCup #BC22 pic.twitter.com/kfGrhZ8hi7 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) November 5, 2022

Quinn was magnanimous in defeat and said: “Jason (Hart) said over five and a half furlongs it was a totally different ball game, and they were flying right from the get-go. “If she’d had a run or two out here before it might have been a different story, but it’s been a long year and she will a good holiday before going back to racing in Europe. “She’s never run a bad race and she’s checked out with a good run at the biggest race meeting in the world. It’s been a great thrill for all of us.” Appleby said of his third: “Creative Force was done for room and forced back, but as I thought he finished well. But James (Dyole) said Naval Crown was never on the bridle.”