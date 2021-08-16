Breeders' Cup preview: Sacred Bridge potential runner

Sacred Bridge is set to tackle Group One engagements following her brilliant performance at the Curragh last week – potentially including the Breeders’ Cup.

The Ger Lyons-trained filly – who carries the famous Juddmonte silks of the late Khalid Abdullah – took her unbeaten record to four when rocketing clear in the Round Tower Stakes. A natural progression would be the Juddmonte-sponsored Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 25. Lyons – who celebrated his 1,000th career winner at Roscommon on Monday evening – told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast: “The little filly gave me a ‘wow’ feeling on Friday – it was her fourth win, but I didn’t get a ‘wow’ off her until Friday. That was a ‘wow’ performance.

“She literally goes through the motions at home and does what she’s done. Every time I’ve gone to the races I’ve kept thinking ‘is she up to this?’, and every time she’s produced. “I love training two-year-olds, and it’s for that reason – you don’t know what you’re uncovering. It’s when they hit the ceiling you go on to the next one, but she’s still on the rise. “Subject to us talking to the (Abdullah) family and everybody being on the same page, that’s (Cheveley Park) where you would go with her.”