Breeders' Cup preview: Live In The Dream ideal sort for Turf Sprint.

“I’m hoping we might see something similar with Live In The Dream under these conditions. Maybe that holds the key to it. The five furlongs at York is a speed test like few others and a horse like him relishes it.

Speaking on this week's Sporting Life Racing Podcast , he said: "There have been some huge-priced Nunthorpe winners over the years, I remember Sole Power winning it at 100/1 and he turned out to be a really good horse and that’s the thing. Everyone would have looked at that race and thought ‘what a fluke that was’ but he went on to be a very good, top level sprinter, for many years.

Connections are pointing towards Santa Anita after his 28/1 all-the-way defeat of Highfield Princess, Bradsell and co on the Knavesmire and Johnson feels he has one key asset that will be a big advantage Stateside.

“There’s a saying in racing that you can’t win a race at the start but you can lose it – well, if you want a rare example of a horse that wins it at the start – then this is it. He takes valuable ground out of the others in the first furlong or two and while some rivals were running slightly quicker in the closing stages, they weren’t able to eat into that advantage.

“There’s talk of him going to the Breeders’ Cup, this was a win-and-you’re-in contest for the Turf Sprint, and you look at how he’s gone around the likes of Lingfield earlier in the season, and he’ll be at least as effective over five furlongs around a bend at Santa Anita. We haven’t quite been able to get the job done with these turf sprinters in America yet but he’ll have as good a chance as any."

So where are we with runner-up Highfield Princess? She was back to winning ways in the Qatar King George Stakes at Goodwood before defending her York crown. While feeling there might be another big day for John Quinn's star this term, Graham Cunningham fears she isn't quite operating at her peak 2022 levels.

“Going into the race I was hopeful she was pretty much the same horse as last year but I think there’s just about enough to suggest while she is still high class, she’s not quite at that level," he said. “She turned around the Royal Ascot form with Bradsell and did a great deal right and is certainly capable of snagging another Group One maybe in Ireland, the Abbaye or further afield.

“She ran a smasher. David touched upon what you need for the Nunthorpe. There’s gate speed, and she’s no slouch in that department, but the second and third furlongs are key at York.

“You need to be able to go around 10.1, 10.2 or 10.3 for two furlongs and then sustain. That’s what she did last year – that’s what she did this year – but there was just one better at it than her this time. She’s possibly a couple of pounds below last year’s peak this time around.”