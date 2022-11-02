Sporting Life
Jason Hart celebrates on Highfield Princess
Jason Hart celebrates on Highfield Princess

Breeders' Cup preview: Jason Hart excited by Highfield Princess ride

By Neil Morrice
17:21 · WED November 02, 2022

Jason Hart is thrilled to be at the Breeders’ Cup, where Highfield Princess will aim to cap an unbelievable season with victory in the Turf Sprint on Saturday.

The John Quinn-trained mare has rattled off a Group One treble in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five at the Curragh – seeing her emerge as undoubtedly the best sprinter in Europe.

Her versatility over all sprinting trips is her biggest weapon, but Hart is full of respect for Wesley Ward’s Golden Pal, whose only defeats in a 12-race career have come on his debut and in three runs in the UK.

“She was nice and relaxed this morning, taking in all her surroundings,” Hart said. “She’s won around bends, but it’s another ball game if Golden Pal is on his A-game.

“I’ve thought of a few scenarios about how the race could pan out, but I want to get a nice tow into it. She’s won from five to seven furlongs and has grown up a lot mentally. The Breeders’ Cup is what everybody aspires to compete in, and for us to be coming out here is really special.”

"A big thrill and I'm honoured to be training him" John Sadler on Flightline - 2022 Breeders Cup

