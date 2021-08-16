A winner at Listed and Group Three level at the Curragh in May, Fozzy Stack’s star juvenile had since finished second in the Railway Stakes and fourth in the Phoenix Stakes on home soil before his trip across the Irish Sea last week.

The son of Starspangledbanner certainly justified his place in Group One company on the Rowley Mile – beaten just half a length into second place by the Richard Fahey-trained Perfect Power.

Stack will assess the youngster’s well being before deciding whether to send him to Del Mar next month or give him a well-earned break.