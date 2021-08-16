Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Yibir wins the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York
Yibir wins the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York

Breeders' Cup news: Yibir tops Charlie Appleby team

By Keith Hamer
17:29 · WED October 20, 2021

Yibir will head Charlie Appleby’s team for the Breeders’ Cup following his Jockey Club Derby success at Belmont.

The Longines Turf is the three-year-old’s target at Del Mar next month, on the back of three victories in four starts since he was gelded. Appleby believes that operation has been the making of the son of Dubawi.

“He was last seen in Belmont, winning on the back of his Great Voltigeur success. He’s a young pretender going out there,” the Godolphin trainer told Racing TV. “Gelding was the making of him. We’ve always liked him, but he’s had his own mind-set towards the game. Gelding has most definitely helped him.

“He won the Bahrain Trophy at the July meeting, then he decided at Goodwood to take (jockey) William (Buick) on and go a bit quicker than he wanted to. Therefore we left the hood on in the Great Voltigeur and we saw him to good effect there – and he backed it up in a ‘win and you’re in’ slot at Belmont.

Timeform Horses To Follow: 2021/22 National Hunt Season Preview

“I think we’ll keep the hood on. On his last start I was a bit concerned the hood might have knocked him to sleep a bit too much but he knows where the finishing line is and so he did it the right way round.”

Appleby has two potential contenders for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, in Albahr and Modern Games. The Newmarket-based handler feels that pair fit the bill as two-year-olds with plenty of experience, with five races each under their belts.

“Modern Games won the Somerville Tattersalls (at Newmarket last month). He’s a horse we have earmarked to go for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile,” he said. “We think he’d be suited round there. He’s got natural pace – quick ground will suit him, and he’s got enough experience as well. He ticks a few boxes there.

“One who will join him there is Albahr. He won a ‘win and you’re in’ at Woodbine. He reminds me of Line Of Duty. He might not be the best horse in the race – but he’s got an abundance of experience going into it, and I think he’ll love the hustle and bustle of it round there.

“You want those with a bit more experience and that have been beaten. You’d be a brave man to take an unbeaten colt over to America, because it can be a big learning curve for them out there. Those two have earned their stripes to augur well out there. Modern Games travels extremely well in his races, and Albahr will thrive on being knocked around on those turns.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING