Qatar Racing’s Mise En Scene is set to line up in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Del Mar on November 5.
The daughter of Siyouni will provide trainer James Ferguson with his first ever Breeders’ Cup runner.
Winner of the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood earlier this season, Mise En Scene was last seen when finishing a fast fourth in the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on October 8 (see free replay in full below).
Ferguson, reflecting on her latest effort, said: “It was a very tough race at Group One level. She probably got a bit messed around in-running. I think at that top level if things don’t go one hundred percent right, you miss your opportunity, and you’re not going to come home a winner.
“I think she was very brave, she was doing all her best work late on, and with an extra couple of yards I think she would have come second, and given the winner a run for her money. I’d be very much looking forward to taking them on again."
Looking ahead to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, Ferguson believes his filly should be suited to the track at Del Mar and will benefit from a light campaign this season.
“She is still very inexperienced in her racing but that’s why I’m looking forward to going. She’s very lightly raced, whereas a lot of the other fillies in the race will have run plenty of times. She still has plenty left to give this season.
“She’s a very clever horse, she takes everything in, and she was very good at going round a bend at Haydock and Goodwood. The American style of racing is very different. There is certainly an element of luck, but if the luck falls our way, I definitely think she’s got the ability to go forward.”
Only in his second season training, the Newmarket handler recently celebrated his first Group One success when stablemate El Bodegon claimed the Criterium de Saint-Cloud on Saturday.
The 32-year-old is hoping for more top-level international success with the Qatar Racing-owned Mise En Scene.
“When you’re only in your second year, it’s a dream come true to get a call from an owner of such a high-profile. Sheikh Fahad said after she won at Goodwood that she was going to the Breeders’ Cup. It’s very exciting as a young trainer to have a runner there. We’re very much looking forward to it and like I said we’d do anything we can to win it but just to have a runner is exceptional.”
