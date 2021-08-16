Winner of the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood earlier this season, Mise En Scene was last seen when finishing a fast fourth in the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on October 8 (see free replay in full below).

Ferguson, reflecting on her latest effort, said: “It was a very tough race at Group One level. She probably got a bit messed around in-running. I think at that top level if things don’t go one hundred percent right, you miss your opportunity, and you’re not going to come home a winner.

“I think she was very brave, she was doing all her best work late on, and with an extra couple of yards I think she would have come second, and given the winner a run for her money. I’d be very much looking forward to taking them on again."

Looking ahead to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, Ferguson believes his filly should be suited to the track at Del Mar and will benefit from a light campaign this season.

“She is still very inexperienced in her racing but that’s why I’m looking forward to going. She’s very lightly raced, whereas a lot of the other fillies in the race will have run plenty of times. She still has plenty left to give this season.

“She’s a very clever horse, she takes everything in, and she was very good at going round a bend at Haydock and Goodwood. The American style of racing is very different. There is certainly an element of luck, but if the luck falls our way, I definitely think she’s got the ability to go forward.”