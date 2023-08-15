Breeders' Cup Mile winner Modern Games retired by Godolphin

Trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, the son of Dubawi won four of his six two-year-old starts in 2021, culminating in Grade One success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar

Pitched into Classic company first time out at three, Modern Games won the Poule d’Essai des Poulains at ParisLongchamp before going on to add another Grade One verdict in the Woodbine Mile in Canada and land the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland.

He was out of luck on his return at that track when second in the Maker’s Mark Mile in April this year, but did go on to secure a fifth top-level success in the Lockinge at Newbury the following month.