The Breeders' Cup goes up a notch this evening with 'Championship Saturday' - get all the latest tips, reports, reaction and video replays right here.

Refresh page for updates...

Next race tip: Ben Linfoot's view GUNITE – 5.10 Keeneland (Dirt)

Steve Asmussen’s GUNITE can go one better than his sire Gun Runner in the Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. The three-year-old is improving fast and put in a career-best run at this track just two weeks ago when he cruised to a ready success under Tyler Gaffalione. His Grade 1 second to Jack Christopher in the H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes at Saratoga was a heavy hint he’s going to improve for the mile and a smooth trip looks likely from a great draw in five. Asmussen likes him off his short break (see video, below) and prices as big as 5/1 with the UK bookmakers look a little big. Read Ben Linfoot's race-by-race guide to Saturday's action at the Breeders' Cup

Breeders' Cup latest Don't miss the latest reports, reaction and free video replays from Keeneland. Here are the Saturday highlights still to come: 5.50 - Nashwa an Hollie Doyle out to star in Filly & Mare Turf

7.10 - Modern Games has BC score to settle in Mile

8.40 - Could Mishriff spoil the Godolphin party in the Longines Turf?

9.40 - All eyes on new US wonder-horse Flightline in the concluding Classic A review of the action will appear here...

Golden Pal beaten as Caravel causes Sprint upset

😲 A huge shock in the @BreedersCup Turf Sprint as Caravel wins at 50/1!



👏 A huge run from Emaraaty Ana in 2nd for @kevinryanracing, with Creative Force flashing home to take 3rd#BreedersCup #BC22 pic.twitter.com/kfGrhZ8hi7 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) November 5, 2022

There was a 50/1 shock in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint as five-year-old mare Caravel made all the running to hold off British raiders Emaraaty Ana (20/1) and Creative Force (15/2), with hot favourite Golden Pal down the field after fluffing the start. Golden Pal ruined his chance as the stalls opened and it paved the way for Tyler Gaffalione to set the pace to the race on Caravel. She stayed on strongly to beat Emaraaty Ana, who ran a big race for trainer Kevin Ryan, while Creative Force flew home late to be third under William Buick. Europe's leading sprinter of 2022, Highfield Princess, finished a creditable fourth at 11/4.

Winning trainer Brad Cox, claiming his ninth Breeders' Cup success, said: "I knew if she got in front turning in she'd be tough (to beat). "You just have to keep her happy, she's very honest. When they turned for home she got a bit of daylight on them and I knew they'd be running on behind but she held on. "They might be brining her back to race next year, we'll see how it goes."

Caravel wins the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (courtesy of Breeders' Cup)

Six in a row for Goodnight Olive

#BreedersCup Saturday is go! Goodnight Olive wins the Filly and Mare Sprint at @keenelandracing #BC22 pic.twitter.com/UlSSrJDZoL — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 5, 2022

The Chad Brown-trained Goodnight Olive won the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, kicking off the Saturday action in fine style. The four-year-old daughter of Breeders' Cup Classic hero Ghostzapper has gone through the gears in a major this year, progressing to win the Grade One Ballerina Handicap at Saratoga last time, and she drew clear of Echo Zulu (4/1) in the straight to justify 15/8 favouritism and bring up a sixth straight success. Wicked Halo was third at 14/1 with the reining champion Ce Ce fourth this year at 10/1. Winning jockey Irad Ortiz jnr was landing the race for a third time in his career and said: "It was amazing, she broke on top of the field and I took my time. She's got tactical speed. She sits and waits for me (to ask her). "Chad has taken his time with her and she's responded so well, getting better and better."

Goodnight Olive (courtesy of Breeders' Cup)

Breeders' Cup videos Check out our extensive video previews, interview and tips including a feature with Ben Linfoot and FanDuelTV's Christina Blacker on the remarkable Classic contender Flightline.