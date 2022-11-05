Breeders' Cup latest

The Breeders' Cup goes up a notch this evening with 'Championship Saturday' - get all the latest tips, reports, reaction and video replays right here.
Refresh page for updates...
Steve Asmussen’s GUNITE can go one better than his sire Gun Runner in the Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.
The three-year-old is improving fast and put in a career-best run at this track just two weeks ago when he cruised to a ready success under Tyler Gaffalione.
His Grade 1 second to Jack Christopher in the H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes at Saratoga was a heavy hint he’s going to improve for the mile and a smooth trip looks likely from a great draw in five.
Asmussen likes him off his short break (see video, below) and prices as big as 5/1 with the UK bookmakers look a little big.
Read Ben Linfoot's race-by-race guide to Saturday's action at the Breeders' Cup
Don't miss the latest reports, reaction and free video replays from Keeneland. Here are the Saturday highlights still to come:
A review of the action will appear here...
There was a 50/1 shock in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint as five-year-old mare Caravel made all the running to hold off British raiders Emaraaty Ana (20/1) and Creative Force (15/2), with hot favourite Golden Pal down the field after fluffing the start.
Golden Pal ruined his chance as the stalls opened and it paved the way for Tyler Gaffalione to set the pace to the race on Caravel. She stayed on strongly to beat Emaraaty Ana, who ran a big race for trainer Kevin Ryan, while Creative Force flew home late to be third under William Buick. Europe's leading sprinter of 2022, Highfield Princess, finished a creditable fourth at 11/4.
Winning trainer Brad Cox, claiming his ninth Breeders' Cup success, said: "I knew if she got in front turning in she'd be tough (to beat).
"You just have to keep her happy, she's very honest. When they turned for home she got a bit of daylight on them and I knew they'd be running on behind but she held on.
"They might be brining her back to race next year, we'll see how it goes."
The Chad Brown-trained Goodnight Olive won the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, kicking off the Saturday action in fine style.
The four-year-old daughter of Breeders' Cup Classic hero Ghostzapper has gone through the gears in a major this year, progressing to win the Grade One Ballerina Handicap at Saratoga last time, and she drew clear of Echo Zulu (4/1) in the straight to justify 15/8 favouritism and bring up a sixth straight success.
Wicked Halo was third at 14/1 with the reining champion Ce Ce fourth this year at 10/1.
Winning jockey Irad Ortiz jnr was landing the race for a third time in his career and said: "It was amazing, she broke on top of the field and I took my time. She's got tactical speed. She sits and waits for me (to ask her).
"Chad has taken his time with her and she's responded so well, getting better and better."
Check out our extensive video previews, interview and tips including a feature with Ben Linfoot and FanDuelTV's Christina Blacker on the remarkable Classic contender Flightline.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.