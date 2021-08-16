Breeders’ Cup contingency appeals to William Haggas for Sacred

Sacred returned to winning ways with an emphatic performance at Newbury last time out in the Hungerford Stakes.

While the Foret is an obvious target, Haggas would not shy away from running the three-year-old back up at a mile again should she miss France because of soft ground and Patricia Thompson of Cheveley Park Stud gives the green light for a transatlantic trip.

“Before the Foret the only possible is the Park Stakes at Doncaster – but she has to have to fast ground,” said Haggas.

“Unfortunately fast ground Arc weekends are few and far between these days.

“I don’t know whether Mrs Thompson would like to travel, but the Breeders’ Cup is certainly something I would consider.

“If she was keen on the idea then we’d go. But if she isn’t then we’ll wait – I think there’s a chance she stays in training next year.”