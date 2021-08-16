Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Palace Pier - rated 131 after St James's Palace Stakes win
Palace Pier is among the favourites for the QEII

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Ascot's QIPCO Champion Stakes and QEII gain 'Win and You're In' status

By Sporting Life
07:45 · WED October 13, 2021

The QIPCO Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on QIPCO British Champions Day this Saturday have both been given 'Win and You’re In' status for next month’s Breeders' Cup.

Winners of the Ascot Group One races - live on Sky Sports Racing - will be granted entry to the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf and the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile respectively at Del Mar as part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series.

The status comes after the Breeders' Cup and Qatar Racing announced a multi-year partnership that designates Qatar Racing as the official title partner of the Breeders' Cup Sprint, beginning at this year's meeting on November 5 and 6.

Join racing's elite

Both races were won last year by Irish-trained horses, with Order Of Australia landing the Breeders' Cup Mile for Aidan O'Brien, and Dermot Weld's Tarnawa claiming the Breeders' Cup Turf.

Qatar Racing Chairman Sheikh Fahad bin Abdullah Al Thani said: "The Breeders' Cup is one of the most famous race meetings in the world, and to have the QIPCO Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes as 'Win and You're In' races on QIPCO British Champions Day will only help to evolve the prestige of the day.

"Qatar Racing is also delighted to be sponsoring the Breeders' Cup Sprint as we continue to raise the profile of Qatar Racing as an international brand and off the back of our growing success in America with the likes of Shedaresthedevil winning the Oaks last year."

Drew Fleming, Breeders' Cup President and CEO, added: "This exciting partnership reinforces our shared commitment with Qatar Racing to promote the best Thoroughbred racing in the world to new and growing audiences.

"Qatar Racing is guided by a deep passion for Thoroughbred racing, making them an excellent partner in our efforts to continuously elevate the prestigious status of the World Championships to audiences across the globe."

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING