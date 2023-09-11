Sporting Life
Auguste Rodin battles to victory in the Irish Champion

Breeders’ Cup bid set to beckon for Auguste Rodin

By Sporting Life
15:17 · MON September 11, 2023

A trip to the Breeders’ Cup looks to be on the agenda for Auguste Rodin following his thrilling return to form in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.

On the weekend Aidan O’Brien became just the third Irish trainer to reach the 4,000 career winners landmark, the dual Derby winner provided the Ballydoyle handler his fifth straight victory in the 10-furlong Group One contest, denying stablemate Luxembourg back-to-back wins in the Leopardstown feature.

The success was made all the remarkable as it was the second time this season O’Brien and his team had conjured up a piece of magic on the training grounds as the son of Deep Impact once again proved his doubters wrong to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing display in Ascot’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

With a preference for a sound surface, the high-class colt could now have booked his ticket to Santa Anita in early November, with O’Brien believing that could be the perfect spot for the apple of his eye.

He said: The lads love the Breeders’ Cup and Auguste Rodin is a lovely horse for it. They will decide, but he’d love that ground.

“He’s a beautiful mover. He won in Doncaster on heavy and we couldn’t believe that he did it, but it was probably just sheer ability.

“We’ll take our time and see how he is, but I’d imagine it will be something like that (Breeders’ Cup).”

Luxembourg, meanwhile, could bid to better last year’s seventh in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

O’Brien added: “He could go to the Arc. He wouldn’t mind as long as the ground is not heavy, and over a mile and a half we know to ride him like a horse that just gets a mile and a half.

“He doesn’t want to go any further, but we are learning about him all the time. It was a massive run yesterday.”

