Bravemansgame run hinges on ground conditions at Wincanton

By Mike Vince
10:25 · MON November 01, 2021

Trainer Paul Nicholls may walk the track at Wincanton before he gives star novice Bravemansgame the go ahead to run in Saturday’s John Romans Park Homes Rising Stars Chase, on the big day of the year at the Somerset course.

The six-year-old made an exciting debut over fences (see FREE replay below) when landing the Intermediate Chase at Newton Abbot last month, slamming Saturday’s Charlie Hall Chase winner Fusil Raffles by more than five lengths in a breath-taking performance.

Dan Cooper, the Clerk of the Course at Wincanton said: “I have walked the track twice today, on entries day, and it is pure and simple good ground.

"The forecast for the week makes clear it won’t be a soft ground horse weekend, with a forecast of perhaps 1 or 2mm of rain in blustery showers.

"We will take each day as it comes and the rails are being moved to provide fresh ground."

Nicholls has an enviable records in the £52,000 Grade Two which has been staged at his local track since 2004 - winning with the likes of Frodon and Southfield Theatre.

He said: "It’s a fantastic race and Wincanton deserve the support of good horses.

"He (Bravemansgame) loves good ground and if it is genuine good ground he will run. I have in my head I may walk round on Friday."

