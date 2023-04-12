The Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up had been cleared by the British Horseracing Authority to contest the Grade One heat, with the eight-year-old switched into the sole ownership of Bryan Drew on Tuesday, having previously been owned in partnership with John Dance.

Dance founded Vertem Asset Management, a prominent sponsor within racing, but that firm is one of three trading names of WealthTek LLP, which was last week ordered to cease trading by the Financial Conduct Authority due to “serious regulatory and operational issues coming to light”.

However, the BHA has announced the Paul Nicholls-trained King George winner will no longer be able to run after an intervention from the FCA.

A statement read: “In light of new information, including a court order, provided to the BHA on Wednesday 12 April by the Financial Conduct Authority Bravemansgame is no longer able to take part in the race and has been withdrawn.

“The BHA will continue to liaise with the FCA and other affected parties.”