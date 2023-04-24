The Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old is set to be declared with Bryan Drew as the sole owner following the sale of John Dance's 50% share.

Dance founded Vertem Asset Management, a significant sponsor within racing, but that firm is one of three trading names of WealthTek LLP, which was ordered to cease trading by the Financial Conduct Authority due to “serious regulatory and operational issues coming to light".

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority read: “The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today informed the British Horseracing Authority that it has agreed to the sale, following an independent valuation, of Mr Dance’s 50 per cent share of Bravemansgame. The gelding was previously owned in partnership by John Dance and Bryan Drew, and has now been sold into the sole ownership of Bryan Drew.

“As a result Bravemansgame is now able to be declared for races, including the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup at Punchestown on Wednesday.

“The BHA remains in dialogue with the FCA and Mr Dance regarding the status of Mr Dance’s other horses.”