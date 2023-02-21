The seven-year-old will be a hot favourite to make a successful reappearance in a Grade Three contest Willie Mullins has farmed in recent years, with six of the last seven winners hailing from Closutton.

Brandy Love, who not been seen in competitive action since slamming Cheltenham Festival heroine Love Envoi in the Grade One Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse in April, will sport new colours on her comeback having been snapped up by Gold Cup-winning owners Joe and Marie Donnelly.

She is a 7/2 chance with Paddy Power to provide Mullins with a 10th victory in the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and those odds are sure to contract further if she can make a winning return in a race that has previously won by the likes of Annie Power (2016), Limini (2017) and Laurina (2019).