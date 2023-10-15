Bradsell aiming to provide Hollie Doyle with Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint glory at Santa Anita

“Every time I go to America I bring a lot back and learn from it. You realise how good they have to be to win a Breeders’ Cup race. You can’t just turn up there, they have to be trained to the minute for it.”

“It’s something that is definitely on the bucket list,” said the 27-year-old. “I’ve had a few attempts so far without any luck but it’s something that would be a dream to achieve.

Doyle’s best effort so far in her previous attempts to join that exclusive club was a fourth-placed finish on Nashwa 12 months ago when favourite for the Filly & Mare Turf.

American duo Julie Krone and Rosie Napravnik are the only female jockeys to have tasted success at the meeting, in 2003 and 2012 respectively.

This year, Doyle appears to have a decent chance of hitting the target with dual Royal Ascot winner Bradsell in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

Archie Watson’s three-year-old followed up last season’s Coventry Stakes triumph by beating Highfield Princess in the King’s Stand Stakes at the Berkshire track in June.

He has since finished third in the Nunthorpe at York before a below-par effort in the Flying Five at the Curragh, but there were excuses for that setback in Ireland.

“We went there looking for good ground but I think an hour before the race there was a deluge,” said Doyle. “It was very loose ground and although he travelled nicely on it, he just wheel spun when push came to shove. That’s all we put it down to.

“Bradsell is always a horse we’ve thought highly of. He won the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and then sustained that injury afterwards. All credit to Archie for getting him back, because you never know how they’re going to come back from that type of thing, if not physically then mentally.

“He’s so tough and to bounce back in the way he has, stepping back down to five furlongs, has been incredible.

“I’m so lucky and blessed to be riding these horses. I had Nashwa last year, and The Platinum Queen; to be able to go this year with Bradsell, I’m just very lucky.”

Doyle is also dreaming of Melbourne Cup glory after being booked to partner recent Flemington Group Three scorer Future History in Australia’s biggest race.

Reflecting on that opportunity, she told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m really happy and very excited about that. It was always going to be a hard task to get a ride in the Melbourne Cup, but I’ve managed to pick one up and it’s pretty cool.

“It’ll be great to have a change and hopefully have a bit of success abroad.”

