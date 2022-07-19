Brad The Brief given French mission

The five-year-old is one of the horses Palmer inherited when taking over as salaried trainer to Michael Owen at the former England international’ Manor House Stables and the gelding has so far proved to be an asset on the Classic-winning handler’s team sheet.

Having finished his 2021 campaign with a fine second in a Group Three at Chantilly, the son of Dutch Art made a winning debut for Palmer when landing a Haydock conditions race in impressive fashion.

He then made a successful raiding mission to the Curragh when denying the ultra-consistent Mooneista in the Group Two Greenlands Stakes, the bay’s eighth career victory and first at that level.

But, with the majority of Brad The Brief’s victories coming with cut in the ground, Palmer admits he is willing to wait as long as it takes to ensure his charge’s next run is in optimum conditions.

“Brad The Brief is really fresh, he’s in great order,” said Palmer.

“I’m determined not to make the wrong decision with him moving forward. I’ve been delighted to have been able to run him twice in this incredibly dry spell we’ve had and he’s won both times.

“He does want give in the ground, he doesn’t need that much give as he showed at the Curragh when it was pretty much good ground from what I was told, but he doesn’t want ground like we’ve been having.

“I’m having to hold him on the grid waiting for the lights to go green and the next obvious spot is to go to Deauville for the Maurice De Gheest providing the ground is right.”