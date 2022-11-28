Noble Yeats returns to the scene of last season’s triumph under amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, who retired after recording a 50/1 victory in the world’s most famous jumps race.

The Emmet Mullins-trained seven-year-old bounced back from a lacklustre showing when pulled up on his seasonal debut at Auteuil to record the third success of his chasing career in a Listed four-runner contest at Wexford last month.

Robert Waley-Cohen owns the gelding and said: “He won that Listed race at Wexford as nicely as you could have hoped.

“Everything went pear-shaped at Auteuil on his first start of the season and you just have to write that one off.

“We didn’t learn a huge amount the other day, but he jumped very nicely, which we sort of knew already and so we thought we’d come here and put him in with the big boys and see where he really is.

“It looks a hell of a good race, though."