Check out the three horses on Timeform's Irish Senior Horse Racing Analyst Billy Nash's shortlist for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.

Gaillard du Mesnil is still a maiden over fences but, rather conversely, looks to have the best form on offer as he has bumped into some of the best novices around this season. A dual Grade 1 winner over hurdles, he comes here on the back of a career-best effort at Cheltenham, where he finished a never-nearer third to L’Homme Presse and Ahoy Senor. Only two horses since the turn of the century have carried more than 11-0 to victory in an Irish Grand National, but there is a good chance that we have yet to see the best of Gaillard du Mesnil and I think he is the one that they all have to beat.

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore were out of luck at Aintree last week but they have a live contender here in the shape of Full Time Score. While not technically a novice, he is one of the most unexposed horses in the entire field having run just 5 times over jumps under Rules. He has won two of his four chases, including when beating Discorama at this track last time, and his new mark of 138 looks very fair. The only horse in the field with a 'Timeform p' on his rating, he shapes as if this trip will suit and, unlike plenty of the opposition, appears to have been campaigned with this race in mind.