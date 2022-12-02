Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree.

In-form trainer Sandy Thomson is well aware of the task facing Hill Sixteen, who bids to go one better than last year in the Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday. Hill Sixteen was beaten a nose by Snow Leopardess in the Grade Three contest when rated 4lb inferior, but this time he has just a 1lb pull with the returning conqueror and has to shoulder 11st 12lb. The Lambden handler feels the nine-year-old showed plenty of good signs when third to the progressive Sounds Russian – who runs in the Grade Two Many Clouds Chase on the same card – in a high-class handicap at Kelso on his seasonal bow. Should he come through this race with flying colours, a return to the Merseyside track for April’s Grand National will be on the cards.

"I think he'll be cherry-ripe in what looks a winnable race" | Tingle Creek & Becher Chase Preview

Thomson said: “We’re delighted with him. When we had him last year, having arrived from Nigel Twiston-Davies’ yard, we didn’t really know very much about him going into the Becher, and he obviously ran a great race. He’s never really – apart from the Welsh National, which probably came too soon after the Becher – ever run a bad race. The handicapper probably hasn’t been very generous, but I still think he can handle it. “The ground is not going to be too desperate. Off a light weight in heavy ground, he would be hard to beat, but because he will have 11st 12lb we are actually not too unhappy that the ground will be good to soft, something like that. “It will take a lot to replicate his run last year, but we know a lot more about him this year. He had a great first run (of the season) at Kelso and we are really looking forward to it. The National will obviously be his target after this. “We will give him plenty of runs in between. We went down the route of Dingo Dollar, trying to protect his mark last year and they don’t get enough racing, basically, when you know they are going to a big race like that.” Oliver Greenall, who trains in partnership with Josh Guerriero, seeks a significant victory in their first season with a licence, saddling Gesskille. Greenall, whose father, Lord Daresbury, was chairman of Aintree from 1989 to 2015, hopes the six-year-old French import will take to the unique National fences as he steps up to three and a quarter miles for the first time.

Oli Greenall on Gesskille

Gesskille, whose first run of the season saw him beaten a nose by Al Dancer in the Sefton at the same track last month, has been well supported subsequently. “He ran really well in the Sefton,” said Greenall. “He seems well and has had plenty of time since then, so fingers crossed. He was a horse bought to sell on, but there wasn’t really a point where he was sellable. “He won a nice race in France there, then went slightly off the boil. So, we got him back over here to go hunter chasing, which we did. Then we went back to France and he was second, then he won. “He seems happy now. He has always had the ability. I just hope the ground keeps dry. I wouldn’t want it to be a slog. I think the trip will be fine, but it can turn into a bit of a slog at the end, so I’m just not sure. It is just a bit of an unknown, really. In all his races he seems to be a bit behind the bridle early and stays on well at the end. I am pretty confident the trip will be no problem. “He needs to keep improving. We’ll see how he gets on, but he will probably go for the Topham, something like that. If it went very soft at Aintree, we were thinking we might head to Cheltenham next week, but that was just a back-up really.” The Wolf showed progressive form last season, finishing runner-up on two occasions before ending the campaign with seventh place in the Scottish National at Ayr for Olly Murphy. A fair second to Lord Accord at Cheltenham on his return in October, the eight-year-old’s Wilmcote-based handler feels he could contend if he handles the obstacles. “He is in good form, although there is a question mark as to whether he will take to the fences or not. If he does, he would have an each-way chance at a price,” said Murphy. “He ran well in the Scottish National and it will all depend on whether he takes to them or not. He’d have to go up a lot to get into a National, so there wouldn’t be a long-term target at the moment. This race is worth a lot of money, and we’ll see how we get on there. He has an entry in the Welsh National, but he won’t run in that.”