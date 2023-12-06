BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase preview: Excitement building for Sidi Ismael team

Members of a syndicate that originated from a group of friends enjoying a regular weekend pint together in Liverpool hope Sidi Ismael can endear himself even further to the city when turning their dreams into reality in the BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree.

The Show Is Over Syndicate will be out in force at the Merseyside track on Saturday to watch their pride and joy tackle the £150,000 Premier Handicap over the world-famous Grand National fences, which he is a 14/1 chance for with race sponsor BoyleSports. Sidi Ismael failed to beat a rival on his return to action at Haydock Park last month but has demonstrated on more than one occasion his appetite for a stamina test including when winning the 2021 Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen. And while those closest to him intend to make their voices heard on the course in getting behind the David Pipe-trained nine-year-old syndicate member, Wayne Fitzgerald, who owns Liverpool bars Fitzgeralds and Lanigans, expects him to have plenty of others from the area roaring him on.

Fitzgerald said: “Basically we are seven mates that all enjoy meeting up and watching the racing and having a few pints in one of my bars. As we loved watching the horses we decided to go out and buy one. “Sidi Ismael has given us a great thrill over the past two seasons. He has paid his way, and we have had a few nice touches as we all like a bet. “We’ve had some real fun with him. He has taken us to places like Haydock Park and Cheltenham already and when he does win it is great, but it is a dream come true for us to have a runner at Aintree which for those of us over here is our local course. “Every time he runs I get a lot of people in the area that know me ask me how is he going to go. A lot of people in the Liverpool area look out for him. “He is like the Liverpool horse as I know a lot of people that will always have a fiver or tenner on him every time he runs. “There will be plenty cheering him on just like all us lads will be as he has a pretty large following.” While Fitzgerald is complimentary about Grand National-winning handler Pipe in getting the best of Sidi Ismael it was a connection that only came about following a recommendation from another trainer that has tasted success in the Aintree showpiece. Fitzgerald said: “We were going to ask Gordon Elliott to get one for us but he said as we were all based in Liverpool we would be better off getting a horse over there. As Gordon had done his time with Martin Pipe, he recommended David Pipe. “Sidi Ismael has given us great pleasure and we all love him so much as he has given us so much entertainment. “I can’t speak highly enough of David Pipe as he is a great man and he always keeps us informed.”