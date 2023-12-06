BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase preview: Excitement building for Sidi Ismael team

Members of a syndicate that originated from a group of friends enjoying a regular weekend pint together in Liverpool hope Sidi Ismael can endear himself even further to the city when turning their dreams into reality in the BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree.
The Show Is Over Syndicate will be out in force at the Merseyside track on Saturday to watch their pride and joy tackle the £150,000 Premier Handicap over the world-famous Grand National fences, which he is a 14/1 chance for with race sponsor BoyleSports.
Sidi Ismael failed to beat a rival on his return to action at Haydock Park last month but has demonstrated on more than one occasion his appetite for a stamina test including when winning the 2021 Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen.
And while those closest to him intend to make their voices heard on the course in getting behind the David Pipe-trained nine-year-old syndicate member, Wayne Fitzgerald, who owns Liverpool bars Fitzgeralds and Lanigans, expects him to have plenty of others from the area roaring him on.
Fitzgerald said: “Basically we are seven mates that all enjoy meeting up and watching the racing and having a few pints in one of my bars. As we loved watching the horses we decided to go out and buy one.
“Sidi Ismael has given us a great thrill over the past two seasons. He has paid his way, and we have had a few nice touches as we all like a bet.
“We’ve had some real fun with him. He has taken us to places like Haydock Park and Cheltenham already and when he does win it is great, but it is a dream come true for us to have a runner at Aintree which for those of us over here is our local course.
“Every time he runs I get a lot of people in the area that know me ask me how is he going to go. A lot of people in the Liverpool area look out for him.
“He is like the Liverpool horse as I know a lot of people that will always have a fiver or tenner on him every time he runs.
“There will be plenty cheering him on just like all us lads will be as he has a pretty large following.”
While Fitzgerald is complimentary about Grand National-winning handler Pipe in getting the best of Sidi Ismael it was a connection that only came about following a recommendation from another trainer that has tasted success in the Aintree showpiece.
Fitzgerald said: “We were going to ask Gordon Elliott to get one for us but he said as we were all based in Liverpool we would be better off getting a horse over there. As Gordon had done his time with Martin Pipe, he recommended David Pipe.
“Sidi Ismael has given us great pleasure and we all love him so much as he has given us so much entertainment.
“I can’t speak highly enough of David Pipe as he is a great man and he always keeps us informed.”
Although the day will be a memorable one for all those connected to Sidi Ismael it will be a particular special occasion for 78-year-old syndicate member Joe O’Halloran, who has been based in Liverpool since the 1960s.
Fitzgerald said: “A lot of us have been going to Aintree for between 15 and 20 years. Some of the lads have moved back to Ireland and we make sure we make a good time of it when they are over.
“One of the guys in the group, a gentleman called Joe O’Halloran, is 78 years old and he lives about two miles from the course. He has been going to Aintree since he moved over from Ireland in the 1960s.
“This is the first time he has been involved in a horse and he said to me the other day if he has a runner around Aintree he will die a happy man.”
As for Sidi Ismael’s chances Fitzgerald believes it depends what side of bed he gets out of that morning, however he has warned that should the unthinkable happen then the celebrations could last long into next week.
Fitzgerald said: “As regards to Sidi Ismael’s chances it depends what mood he turns up in. If he is on a going day he will be there or thereabouts and I’d expect him to be close enough to those finishing nearer the front.
“It is his first run over the Grand National fences and he might light up over them - you just never know. The wetter it gets the better his chance.
“He has had a bit of a tricky start to the campaign as he had a wind operation then he came back in and had a few niggly problems but the run at Haydock Park helped blow the cobwebs away.
“If he wins I’d say the celebrations will go on for a few days. Having a runner at Aintree is great let alone one in the Becher and that makes it special.”
Fitzgerald is not the only person who thinks Sidi Ismael is more than capable of ruffling a few feathers with Grade One-winning handler Pipe, who will be bidding for a third win in the race following Vieux Lion Rouge’s victories in 2016 and 2020, describing him as a ‘lively outsider.’
Pipe said: “He was just a little bit slow to come to hand this season and he had been a bit stop start but that last outing at Haydock Park will have helped his fitness.
“He has been placed in a good few staying chases and I would think he will take to the fences at Aintree. He is at the right end of the weights, and he will not mind whatever the ground is. He will be an outsider, but he will be a lively outsider.”
