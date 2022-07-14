Sent off the 15/8 favourite, Boundless Ocean was dropping back in company in this Group Three affair after finishing a well-beaten sixth in the Irish Derby on his last start.

Bear Story set out to make all in the nine-furlong contest and he was still in front at the top of the straight, although Boundless Ocean was travelling well in behind.

When Kevin Manning gave the signal, Boundless Ocean picked up a gear and while Bear Story was game in defeat, the winner went on for a cosy three-and-a-quarter-length verdict.

Patrick Sarsfield, winner of the race in 2020, was a further length and a quarter back in third.