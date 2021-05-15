Pierre-Charles Boudot suspended for three months pending rape investigation

The case against Boudot, who spent two days in police custody this week, reportedly relates to allegations following a party in Cagnes-sur-Mer in February.

The 28-year-old is a three-time champion jockey in France, and won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Waldgeist in 2019.

Boudot – who in March posted on his Twitter account strongly denying any wrongdoing – was due to ride last year’s Arc runner-up In Swoop at ParisLongchamp on Thursday, but France’s governing body announced an initial two-day suspension late on Wednesday evening, before he then provided “observations” to France Galop on Friday.

Fellow rider Pierre Bazire has been indicted on the charge of not reporting a crime.

A statement from France Galop read: “On Friday, 14 May, 2021, Pierre-Charles Boudot and Pierre Bazire, who have respectively been indicted by an investigating magistrate of the Senlis Judicial Court for rape and failure to report a crime, presented their observations to the France Galop stewards.

“Even though the two jockeys remain presumed innocent, the current criminal proceedings, the seriousness of the allegations and the fact of bringing racing into disrepute, as well as regarding the implications to the betting market, the stewards have, as a precautionary measure, suspended the said jockeys’ licence for a duration of three months in application of article 216 of the Racing Code.

“These measures may be lifted or renewed depending on the elements that will be brought to the attention of the France Galop stewards.”