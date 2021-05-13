France Galop suspends Pierre-Charles Boudot after rape indictment

The case against Boudot, who spent two days in police custody this week, reportedly relates to allegations following a party in Cagnes-sur-Mer in February.

Boudot was named in media reports earlier this week, and the public prosecutor in Senlis subsequently confirmed his identity.

The 28-year-old is a three-time champion jockey in France, and won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Waldgeist in 2019.

Boudot was due to ride last year’s Arc runner-up In Swoop at ParisLongchamp on Thursday, but France’s governing body announced his suspension via its Twitter account late on Wednesday evening.