Jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot denies rape allegation

Racing
Pierre-Charles Boudot
Pierre-Charles Boudot
Nick Robson · Tipster
Last Updated
20:36 · January 30, 2020 · 1 min read

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe-winning jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot has strongly denied allegations of rape made against him.

Boudot, 27, who won Europe's premier middle-distance race in October aboard Waldgeist - preventing Enable from claiming a place in the record books - was at a police station in Chantilly on Thursday, where he voluntarily spoke to investigators.

The allegations are believed to concern an evening in August 2015, with the original complaint being filed in October 2018.

Boudot's lawyer Florence Gaudilliere told the French media her client "is the object of amorous revenge" and agreed voluntarily to appear for questioning "because he has absolutely nothing to reproach himself for."

A multiple Group One-winning rider, as well as landing the Arc, Boudot enjoyed success at Royal Ascot last year through Watch Me in the Coronation Stakes.

