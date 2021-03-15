Cheltenham Festival worst results: Betfair and Sky Bet update

Check out the five worst results for Betfair and Sky Bet ahead of the Cheltenham Festival - Tritonic appearing in both lists.

Betfair - Barry Orr Happygolucky – Ultima Handicap Chase The Ultima looks a weak since declarations came through and we are only seen money for one horse and that’s Happygolucky. Kim Bailey has good record in these types of races at the Cheltenham Festival and punters can see no other winner in this. He’s 7/2 from 5/1. Goshen – Unibet Champion Hurdle Since Goshen's impressive win in the Kingwell Hurdle he's been very popular amongst backers to gain redemption in the Champion Hurdle and is now challenging Epatante for the second favourite spot behind Honeysuckle. Currently 4/1.

Bob Olinger – Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Bob Olinger has been a preview night talking horse and since then he's attracted huge amounts of support. It looks a really good renewal of the Ballymore and, at 2/1, Bob Olinger would be a bad start to the Wednesday for the layers. Tritonic – JCB Triumph Hurdle Tritonic and Zanahiyr are tussling at the head of the betting with preference just for Tritonic at 2/1. He took over at the head of the market after his impressive display at Kempton. This looks a straight shootout between the best of the UK and the best of the Irish 4 year olds and at present bookmakers will be cheering for the Irish! Galopin Des Champs – Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle Galopin Des Chanmps had been put up on a few preview nights by Ruby Walsh as a dark horse and we've seen no shortage of each way cash since, with his price contracting from 25/1 into 10/1.

Sky Bet - Michael Shinners Grumpy Charley - Sky Bet Supreme A small field this year for the Festival opener and Grumpy Charley is our worst result. He's on a real roll at the moment and looks a lively outsider. Pym - Ultima Handicap Chase Liabilities are building on Nicky Henderson's charge and will continue to do so. He's been popular of late ante-post and now there's the seven places offer in place on the race. Lisnagar Oscar - Paddy Powers Stayers' Hurdle Last year's winner has gone somewhat under the radar in terms of media coverage but he's been strong in the ante-post book and is our worst result in the day three feature.

Tritonic - JCB Triumph Hurdle He was late to the JCB Triumph Hurdle party but such was the impression he made at Ascot and Kempton he's by far our worst result in a race that Zanahiyr had looked set to dominate. Frodon - WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup He's popular already and with the association with Bryony Frost will continue to be. Paul Nicholls clearly thinks he has a chance and he knows what it takes to win a Gold Cup.