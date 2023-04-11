The bookmaker has been a longstanding supporter of British racing, with their previous sponsorships including the Cheltenham Gold Cup between 2012 and 2015, the Group One Sprint Cup at Haydock and the Ebor at York.

In a three-year deal, Betfred will also support two other races across the two days of the Derby meeting, which this year takes place on June 2 and 3.

Fred Done, founder of Betfred, said: “I am immensely proud to sponsor the Derby and the Oaks. For me, the Derby remains the greatest Flat race in the world.

“When you look at some of the horses and characters that have won this great race – Sea-Bird, Mill Reef, Nijinsky, Sir Gordon Richards, Lester Piggott and Frankie Dettori – it has an amazing history and I am delighted to become a part of it for at least the next three years.”

Nevin Truesdale, chief executive of The Jockey Club, said: “We’re delighted that Betfred have agreed to be the sponsor of the Derby and the Oaks.

“Betfred’s support of British racing over many years has been superb and we’re proud to be working with Fred Done and his team on its next chapter, to promote these two iconic races on the first weekend in June.”

It is the first time a bookmaker has sponsored the Derby after Ever Ready, Vodafone, Investec and Cazoo sponsored the race from 1984 to last year.