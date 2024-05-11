Boodles Yorkshire Cup preview: Kyprios and Vauban top entries

The former made an impressive winning return to action at Navan last month and is one of two Aidan O'Brien entries, the other being Dubai Gold Cup winner Tower Of London.

Vauban hasn't raced since being a beaten favourite in the Melbourne Cup with connections opting not to go hurdling over the winter.

Gregory is another big-name entry for John and Thady Gosden who could also run Sky Bet Melrose hero Middle Earth.

Al Qareem, Giavellotto, recent Newbury winner Hamish, Naqeeb, Salt Bay and Yashin complete the field.