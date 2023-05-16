The Boodles Yorkshire Cup remains the target for Betfred St Leger star, Eldar Eldarov, at York this Friday.

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old was one of the leading lights on the Turf last year, winning the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot and the final Classic of the year at Doncaster. Owned by KHK Racing, Eldar Eldarov had one further start after his Town Moor triumph when he finished seventh in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup. His preparations for the new season have been going well in Newmarket and Varian is eagerly anticipating the top-class stayer’s return to action in another Qipco British Champions Series contest. The trainer said: “We have been very pleased with Eldar Eldarov. He has wintered particularly well and appears to be a bit stronger than he was last year. He's training with a nice amount of enthusiasm, the Yorkshire Cup has been his target for some time and we're looking forward to getting his season started at York on Friday.