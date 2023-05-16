The Boodles Yorkshire Cup remains the target for Betfred St Leger star, Eldar Eldarov, at York this Friday.
The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old was one of the leading lights on the Turf last year, winning the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot and the final Classic of the year at Doncaster.
Owned by KHK Racing, Eldar Eldarov had one further start after his Town Moor triumph when he finished seventh in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup. His preparations for the new season have been going well in Newmarket and Varian is eagerly anticipating the top-class stayer’s return to action in another Qipco British Champions Series contest.
The trainer said: “We have been very pleased with Eldar Eldarov. He has wintered particularly well and appears to be a bit stronger than he was last year. He's training with a nice amount of enthusiasm, the Yorkshire Cup has been his target for some time and we're looking forward to getting his season started at York on Friday.
“He will be returning to a mile and six furlongs, the distance he won over in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot and also Doncaster in the St Leger. I see no reason why the track at York shouldn't suit him and he's a colt who seems to be effective on any ground, which is comforting.
“We have one eye on the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot next month and whilst I don't think we will be using fitness as an excuse on Friday, the run should put him spot on for the Royal meeting.”
The Boodles Yorkshire Cup has a rich tradition and has been won by many staying stars since it was first staged in 1927. In recent times, the popular Stradivarius won the mile and three-quarter race on three occasions, including in 2022.
On Friday, Eldar Eldarov could face last year’s Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup winner Quickthorn in a battle for the record £180,000 prize pot. Also in the entry ahead of Wednesday’s declaration stage is Broome, winner of the Dubai Gold Cup in March on his last start. Whilst Hamish, who won the Group 3 Ormonde Stakes at Chester last week, was another to remain in the prestigious Group 2 at the six-day forfeit stage.
