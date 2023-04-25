Boodles, the luxury British jewellery brand, will become a major sponsor of the Dante Festival when it opens the season at York from Wednesday 17 May- Friday 19 May

The Boodles Yorkshire Cup will be the Group Two feature contest of the final day of the Festival. It becomes part of the Boodles portfolio of significant races that includes the Cheltenham Gold Cup as well as the Chester Vase. The York contest was first staged in 1927, the same decade that Boodles first opened their Liverpool Head Office and will carry the name of leading family jewellers for at least the next three seasons. To mark the new partnership the prize money for the race has increased once again, rising to a record £180,000 (+£5k on last year), a figure that denotes its status as part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.