Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet all cut the winner to 8/1 for the Derby on the back of the performance as he completed a Classic trial double for Moore and Aidan O'Brien following the Cheshire Oaks success of Thoughts Of June .

Charlie Appleby's 4/11 favourite New London was always in second but it was clear two furlongs out that William Buick wasn't happy and at the line he was a floundering six-and-a-half lengths adrift of Changingoftheguard.

Ryan Moore was determined to take the Dundalk winner to the front and the 10/3 chance never looked like being caught.

“He was impressive there and we always thought he’d stay well,” said O’Brien.

“He was just chinned in his maiden at Punchestown before he then went and won his maiden really well at Dundalk.

“There was no doubt on our part that he would take a step forward from that and improve for going up in trip.

“The one thing we weren’t sure about today was the ground when it rained as he’s such a fluid mover, but he seems to have handled it fine.

“We were delighted with the run and I think off the back of that, you’d have to say he’d go to Epsom now.”

Alex Merriam, Appleby’s assistant, could offer no excuses for the beaten favourite.

He said: “William (Buick) said he never felt happy.

“We’re not blaming the ground or the track, there’s not much we can say really. This is what trials are all about, we’ll see what happens, he was just beaten by a better horse today.”

Buick said: “No excuses, he’s got a lot to learn.”