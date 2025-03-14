Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup reaction: David Ord on Inothewayurthinkin

Our man at the track reacts to a dramatic Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in which one door to racing greatness closed but...

It was on landing two fences from home in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup that Gavin Cromwell and Mark Walsh knew Inothewayurthinkin had chasing’s blue riband within his grasp. It was on landing two fences from home in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup that Willie Mullins and Paul Townend knew history was slipping through their fingers. Watching the race on a big screen in a sun-drenched parade ring the buzz throughout the contest was Galopin Des Champs was in trouble. It wasn’t that Paul Townend was visibly concerned, but the horse wasn’t taking a cut at his fences. His jumping was slow and big, and you can tell how Galopin is going to perform by how he jumps. On the usual good day, he’s low and quick. And this, so far, wasn’t the usual good day. You sensed the rider was three or four lengths further back than he wanted to be.

Out onto the second circuit and the fall of Ahoy Senor forces Rachael Blackmore to take evasive action on Monty's Star, Galopin is forced even wider. But there are flickers of a spark, he’s better at the next two. Coming down the hill Banbridge is beaten. Townend has the favourite onto the heels of the leader. Now he's in front. The crowd, scarred from the memories of Tuesday's Champion Hurdle, haven’t engaged full gear yet. Now they do. Into the straight, two to jump and Galopin Des Champs has a third Gold Cup right there waiting for him at the top of the hill. The chance to join compatriots Cottage Rake and Arkle among the pantheon of greats within touching distance. In behind Inowthewayurthinkin is going equally as well. But we’ve been here before. This leader won’t be for catching. But on landing two out that changed. He was no longer the leader, and the new one had the momentum and was gone. There’s a moment in sport when the atmosphere deflates. A late goal for an away team, the realisation that the moment the vast majority of people crammed into the auditorium came to see, isn’t about to be played out. There are cheers to carry the JP McManus silks up the hill but not a patch on those that were being prepared moments earlier.

Inothewayurthinkin takes the last fence in style at Cheltenham

Mullins walks into the unsaddling area and for the first time this afternoon not into the winners’ spot. Four times in succession he’d visited it before this race. He’d have swapped them all to be going there this time. But he talks, he always talks. “I just thought he was never happy until they got to the fourth last. During the race he was too far out of his ground and he wasn’t jumping well enough to be in the race. “I just think he used too much of his powder jumping too big, but a good horse won it.” And then you remember a good horse did win it. He’s the story now. A horse winning at his second successive Festival, supplemented for the race having not initially been entered. He was favourite for the Randox Grand National coming to Cheltenham. He's now as short as 5/2 and a widening nine pounds clear on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings. He’s just slammed the door shut on a potentially legacy-defining moment for one rival. Now a different one has swung wide open to him. Only Golden Miller has ever won the two biggest races on the National Hunt calendar in the same season. And that was in 1934.

Winning connections with their trophies