Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup preview: Patrick Mullins on Galopin Des Champs

The jockey earned plaudits for his winning ride aboard the chasing star in last year’s blue riband where he picked his way through the field having raced towards the rear. However in 2024 he can sit where he wants through the race.

Mullins told the Get Stuck In Cheltenham Special: “Last year in the Gold Cup the question was stamina. It was a real mess of a start which is why Paul ended up so far back, but the idea was to drop him in, get settled and come with a run but this year he’s going to be a much simpler ride for Paul.

“He can bounce out handy, he’s a horse who doesn’t run keen so if there’s a bit of pace he can slot back, if there’s not, he can stay there. I just think for Paul it’s going to be a much simpler race to ride and if the horse that turned up the last twice turns up, touch wood he should be hard to beat but as we all know Gold Cups aren’t as straight forward as that.”