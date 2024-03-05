Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup preview: Patrick Mullins on Galopin Des Champs

Patrick Mullins feels Paul Townend is in for a more straightforward afternoon aboard Galopin Des Champs in this year’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
The jockey earned plaudits for his winning ride aboard the chasing star in last year’s blue riband where he picked his way through the field having raced towards the rear. However in 2024 he can sit where he wants through the race.
Mullins told the Get Stuck In Cheltenham Special: “Last year in the Gold Cup the question was stamina. It was a real mess of a start which is why Paul ended up so far back, but the idea was to drop him in, get settled and come with a run but this year he’s going to be a much simpler ride for Paul.
“He can bounce out handy, he’s a horse who doesn’t run keen so if there’s a bit of pace he can slot back, if there’s not, he can stay there. I just think for Paul it’s going to be a much simpler race to ride and if the horse that turned up the last twice turns up, touch wood he should be hard to beat but as we all know Gold Cups aren’t as straight forward as that.”
Having been beaten by Fastorslow on his reappearance at Punchestown, Galopin Des Champs has run out an impressive winner of the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown so heads to Prestbury Park right at the top of his game.
“Christmas was jaw-dropping. Again was there a golden highway? I don’t know, then the worry was would a performance like that leave a mark for the DRF – well no it didn’t,” Mullins said.
“I think Willie deserves a bit of credit for State Man and Galopin Des Champs, they’ve turned up in three massive Grade Ones throughout the season and won.
“Whatever happened in the John Durkan I don’t know. He didn’t jump, he lost ground with every jump, he schooled well before and was physically there wasn’t anything wrong afterwards.
“I just wonder was there a bit of tack, the girth, something pinching him? I think he had a reasonable excuse to get beat that day. There was the trip, but I don’t think he’s as slow as some people make him out to be.”
