Bond Chairman seeks Listed breakthrough at Newbury

Bond Chairman was fourth of 27 in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last month – a performance which persuaded Smart a move up to this trip of six furlongs may be in order.

The Kodiac colt, a winning debutant at Musselburgh in April, had to settle for a near five-length fifth in Sandown’s National Stakes on his second career start.

But his North Yorkshire trainer saw enough when he significantly outran odds of 66-1 at Ascot to have high hopes of a big run on Friday.

“He looks in good form, we’re very happy with him,” said Smart.

“After his Ascot run, we thought it looked like he should get six (furlongs), so I’m hoping he’ll run a big race for us tomorrow.

“You don’t know until you run them, do you? You think they’ll get it but they don’t always, but that’s the thing – if you don’t run them you won’t know.

“We’ll have to do it at some stage of the season, so we’re going to go tomorrow and see how we go.”