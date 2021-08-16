Sporting Life
Bolshoi Ballet under Ryan Moore
Bolshoi Ballet under Ryan Moore

Bolshoi Ballet makes Breeders’ Cup Turf field

By Sporting Life
17:35 · THU November 04, 2021

Bolshoi Ballet is set to be a third contender for Aidan O’Brien in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf after the late scratching of Domestic Spending.

The latter, trained by Chad Brown, was second-favourite behind Dermot Weld’s defending champion Tarnawa in Saturday’s coveted Grade One at Del Mar.

In the absence of Domestic Spending, Bolshoi Ballet is promoted to run after initially being listed as a reserve.

Already a Grade One winner in America, in the Belmont Derby four months ago, this year’s beaten Epsom Derby favourite will join stablemates Japan and Broome in the 14-runner field.

Also elevated to take part is another reserve, Channel Maker, after United was another late scratching.

MOST READ RACING