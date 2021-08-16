The latter, trained by Chad Brown, was second-favourite behind Dermot Weld’s defending champion Tarnawa in Saturday’s coveted Grade One at Del Mar.

In the absence of Domestic Spending, Bolshoi Ballet is promoted to run after initially being listed as a reserve.

Already a Grade One winner in America, in the Belmont Derby four months ago, this year’s beaten Epsom Derby favourite will join stablemates Japan and Broome in the 14-runner field.

Also elevated to take part is another reserve, Channel Maker, after United was another late scratching.