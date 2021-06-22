Irish Derby news: Bolshoi Ballet back in work

The colt suffered a cut to his hind leg at an early point in the Cazoo Derby when a disappointing favourite and has not recovered in time to have another crack at Classic glory.

Trainer O’Brien said: “He’s back cantering again. Obviously this weekend will come too quick, but he is cantering now. I was thinking if we get through next week without a hiccup, then maybe we can start looking for a race for him after that.

“Once we get him back up to full work, which will probably be early to middle of next week, then we can start looking.”