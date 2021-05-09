Horse Racing
Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Market Movers from Paddy Power on Sunday

By Sporting Life
10:37 · SUN May 09, 2021

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Bolshoi Ballet is strong in the betting ahead of today's Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown.

Paddy Power

Leopardstown

2.15 Numerian 6 from 13-2

2.45 Joan Of Arc 11-2 from 13-2

3.15 Bolshoi Ballet 11-8 fav from 6-4 fav

3.45 Call Me Sweetheart 15-2 from 8

5.15 Egyptian Rock 4 from 9-2

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Despite Mac Swiney having been spoken of in glowing comparisons with stable companion and 2,000 Guineas hero Poetic Flare, punters so far seem to be expecting Bolshoi Ballet to exhibit a nimbleness of toe in today’s Derrinstown and he’s very strong at the front of the market.”

Killarney

3.00 Rescue Package 7 from 9

4.30 Tune The Chello 5/2 jt fav from 4, Gin On Lime 5/2 jt fav from 11/4 fav

Ludlow

1.20 Olympic Conqueror 7/4 from 15/8

3.20 Percys Word 9/2 from 11/2

Plumpton

3.08 Iconic Muddle 5/6 fav from 11/8 fav

5.08 Wells Glory 11/2 from 9

