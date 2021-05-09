Market Movers from Paddy Power on Sunday

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Bolshoi Ballet is strong in the betting ahead of today's Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown.
Leopardstown
2.15 Numerian 6 from 13-2
2.45 Joan Of Arc 11-2 from 13-2
3.15 Bolshoi Ballet 11-8 fav from 6-4 fav
3.45 Call Me Sweetheart 15-2 from 8
5.15 Egyptian Rock 4 from 9-2
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Despite Mac Swiney having been spoken of in glowing comparisons with stable companion and 2,000 Guineas hero Poetic Flare, punters so far seem to be expecting Bolshoi Ballet to exhibit a nimbleness of toe in today’s Derrinstown and he’s very strong at the front of the market.”
Killarney
3.00 Rescue Package 7 from 9
4.30 Tune The Chello 5/2 jt fav from 4, Gin On Lime 5/2 jt fav from 11/4 fav
Ludlow
1.20 Olympic Conqueror 7/4 from 15/8
3.20 Percys Word 9/2 from 11/2
Plumpton
3.08 Iconic Muddle 5/6 fav from 11/8 fav
5.08 Wells Glory 11/2 from 9