Jim Bolger one-two as Mac Swiney lands Irish 2,000 Guineas

The son of New Approach was found to have a respiratory infection after he disappointed behind Bolshoi Ballet in the Derrinstown at Leopardstown on May 9 but was firing on all cylinders on a wet afternoon at The Curragh.

He travelled well in a prominent position under Rory Cleary and showed great tenacity to see off Poetic Flare, a hardy stablemate who went down fighting on the back of winning the English Guineas and finishing sixth in the French version just six days ago.

Just a short head separated the Bolger duo at the line and they were three and a quarter lengths in front of the third home, Van Gogh, who shaped the best of the Aidan O'Brien duo, Battleground not amongst them as he was a late withdrawal.

The Cazoo Derby looks like being on the agenda for the winner next and he was cut to 7/1 from 20s by Paddy Power for the Epsom Classic.

Bolger was not at the track, but his daughter Una Manning confirmed Epsom is the target for the winner.

She said: “I just spoke to the boss and obviously he’s absolutely delighted with the horse and very pleased with Poetic Flare as well.

“I’d say it was probably a race for horses that stay the mile well with the conditions.

“The plan is to go to Epsom with Mac Swiney and we’ll see how Poetic Flare comes out of the race before deciding whether he’ll go to Ascot for the St James Palace.”

Manning, who is married to the rider of the runner-up, hailed her father’s decision to run both colts at the Curragh.