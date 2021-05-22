Jim Bolger one-two as Mac Swiney lands Irish 2,000 Guineas

Jim Bolger saddled the first and second in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas as Mac Swiney narrowly edged out stablemate Poetic Flare.
The son of New Approach was found to have a respiratory infection after he disappointed behind Bolshoi Ballet in the Derrinstown at Leopardstown on May 9 but was firing on all cylinders on a wet afternoon at The Curragh.
He travelled well in a prominent position under Rory Cleary and showed great tenacity to see off Poetic Flare, a hardy stablemate who went down fighting on the back of winning the English Guineas and finishing sixth in the French version just six days ago.
Just a short head separated the Bolger duo at the line and they were three and a quarter lengths in front of the third home, Van Gogh, who shaped the best of the Aidan O'Brien duo, Battleground not amongst them as he was a late withdrawal.
The Cazoo Derby looks like being on the agenda for the winner next and he was cut to 7/1 from 20s by Paddy Power for the Epsom Classic.
Bolger was not at the track, but his daughter Una Manning confirmed Epsom is the target for the winner.
She said: “I just spoke to the boss and obviously he’s absolutely delighted with the horse and very pleased with Poetic Flare as well.
“I’d say it was probably a race for horses that stay the mile well with the conditions.
“The plan is to go to Epsom with Mac Swiney and we’ll see how Poetic Flare comes out of the race before deciding whether he’ll go to Ascot for the St James Palace.”
Manning, who is married to the rider of the runner-up, hailed her father’s decision to run both colts at the Curragh.
She added: “He’s not afraid to take on a challenge. He was talking about running the two horses and I said ‘wouldn’t it be great if Poetic Flare won and Mac Swiney was second and then went to Epsom and did a New Approach’.
“It ended up the other way around. I myself am a little disappointed for Kevin that he wasn’t on the winner, but on the other hand Rory has been such a loyal second jockey in the yard for so many years that he very much deserves this win.
“I think Kevin was happy enough to ride Poetic Flare. He said to me last week, after Longchamp, maybe we should just run the two of them in the Guineas and it would leave Mac Swiney right for Epsom.
“We’ve always had faith in Mac Swiney. He wasn’t quite himself at Leopardstown, but that does happen with horses and nowadays we all know about the mucus because we can scope them, so it’s different to years ago when you wouldn’t know.
The winner is named after the Irish playwright, author and politician Terence MacSwiney and Manning added: “This is Rory’s day and Mac Swiney’s day and Terence MacSwiney’s memory will live on for another while.”
Cleary was thrilled to have landed an Irish Classic, but admitted he was struggling to register his achievement.
He said: “I still can’t believe it. I was quietly nervous about having to ride him. I’ve never ridden a fancied horse in it – in a big race – never mind a Classic.
“He’s such a special horse to get a ride on. The boss this morning just told me to jump out good and smart and ride a race on him and see how it unfolds.
“The further we went, the better he was going under me, and he stayed at it so well. I think the ground, with it being a bit on the wet side, his stamina really came into play.
“He’s so honest – I just can’t believe I’m after winning the Guineas.
“Kevin (Manning on Poetic Flare) came to me and we quickened away together again. I think they’re two very smart horses.
“My lad really just stuck his head out for me. I think somebody was looking down on me because they made it easy for me.”
15:20 Curragh | Full result and free video replay
1st 6 Mac Swiney (IRE) 8/1
2nd 8 Poetic Flare (IRE)5/1
3rd 11 Van Gogh (USA) 9/2
Winning Trainer: J S Bolger | Winning Jockey: R P Cleary
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.