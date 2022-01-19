The 11-year-old was a 17-length winner of the same race last season, a run that was the first of his campaign and led to the Cheltenham Festival in March, where he unseated Sean Bowen three fences from home when going with promise in the Festival Hunters’ Chase.

Maxwell could not ride in either race due to Covid-19 restrictions, but he was back in the plate for the remainder of the season, winning a Hexham hunter chase by 41 lengths in April before going on to land the Champion Hunters Chase at Punchestown later that month.

A second-placed run in the Stratford Foxhunters Champion Hunters’ Chase followed in May and that is the Paul Nicholls-trained bay’s most recent outing to date, as he has not been seen yet this season.

The Haydock race on February 19 is Bob And Co’s intended starting point, ahead of another tilt at the Festival Hunters’ Chase, this time with Maxwell in the saddle.

“Bob And Co definitely would be my first choice for Cheltenham,” he said.

“I think Paul’s planning Haydock with him. It’ll be one run and then Cheltenham with him.

“Paul just put him away for hunter chasing, he basically said ‘you’re just going to have one run and then he’s going to win the Foxhunters’, all right?’.

“He’s a very, very good jumper and on his day he can be magnificent. I think he has a very good chance, he was running a really big race last year when he fell.”