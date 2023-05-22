The daughter of Camelot was sent off 11/10 favourite for Newbury's Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes on Saturday, having won a strong Salisbury novice on her sole start at two, but came up a head short when second behind the Aidan O'Brien-trained Warm Heart.

Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s European racing manager, says Epsom is not out of the question for the general 12/1 shot, but will leave the decision to trainer Ralph Beckett, with the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot arguably the most likely option following her comeback run.

“Plans are pretty fluid. We’ll see how she comes out of the race,” Mahon said.

“Ralph will decide. It is more unlikely than likely. It is not impossible, but we’ll see how she trains in the next week.

“She is an exciting filly going forward and she ran a good race on Saturday. We are very much not ruling it out, but as we all know, it is probably not an ideal preparation for her.

“If she doesn’t go to Epsom, she will go to the Ribblesdale. Ralph was happy with her on Sunday morning and he said let’s keep an open mind for next week and see what happens, so that’s where we’re at.”