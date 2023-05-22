The Betfred Oaks remains an option for Bluestocking, despite her weekend defeat, though connections admit she's not certain to run at Epsom.
The daughter of Camelot was sent off 11/10 favourite for Newbury's Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes on Saturday, having won a strong Salisbury novice on her sole start at two, but came up a head short when second behind the Aidan O'Brien-trained Warm Heart.
Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s European racing manager, says Epsom is not out of the question for the general 12/1 shot, but will leave the decision to trainer Ralph Beckett, with the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot arguably the most likely option following her comeback run.
“Plans are pretty fluid. We’ll see how she comes out of the race,” Mahon said.
“Ralph will decide. It is more unlikely than likely. It is not impossible, but we’ll see how she trains in the next week.
“She is an exciting filly going forward and she ran a good race on Saturday. We are very much not ruling it out, but as we all know, it is probably not an ideal preparation for her.
“If she doesn’t go to Epsom, she will go to the Ribblesdale. Ralph was happy with her on Sunday morning and he said let’s keep an open mind for next week and see what happens, so that’s where we’re at.”
Haskoy, who won the Group Three Al Rayyan Stakes by a short head from Israr on the same Newbury card, may now head for the Ascot Gold Cup.
“It was a lovely run,” said Mahon. “She is a lovely mare, so genuine, so tough. We’ll just keep an open mind and will see how she trains, and we’ll think about Gold Cups closer to the time.
“The problem with the Gold Cup is no one really knows, until you actually try it, if you’ll stay. Ralph is happy enough that he thinks she’ll stay. Personally, I’m a little bit doubtful, but if it is deemed the right thing to do, we’re game and we’ll give it a go.
“We’re not trying to protect any stud values or anything. If Ralph and Frankie (Dettori) decided it was the right thing to do, we’ll possibly give it a go.
“It is tough for a four-year-old filly who has only had four runs. The good thing with her is that she is so genuine, so tough, there is no mental fragility. She is just a tough, genuine mare.”
