It has cost her owners Juddmonte €120,000 to add the four-year-old to the field but after two Group One wins already this season, they felt it was a chance worth taking.

Bluestocking was a course and distance winner last time out in the Prix Vermeille, and finished second against the boys in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in August.

Her owners have already seen their famous pink, green and white silks carried to victory in the race by Rainbow Quest, Dancing Brave, Rail Link, Workforce and Enable twice meaning one more victory would take them clear of Marcel Boussac as the most successful owners in the race.

Beckett himself finished second with Westover in the Juddmonte colours 12 months ago.

A total of 18 remain in contention for Europe’s showpiece race with Aidan O’Brien taking out Opera Singer. She has also been removed from her other option in the Prix de l’Opera but Auguste Rodin still holds an Arc entry ahead of the final declaration stage on Thursday.